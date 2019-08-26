Contrasting of The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

As Asset Management companies, The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. 21 59.51 N/A -1.33 0.00 Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see The India Fund Inc. and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The India Fund Inc. and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The India Fund Inc. and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.55% and 8.69%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 2.37% 3.97% 6.33% 5.26% 1.28% 7.95%

For the past year The India Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors The India Fund Inc.