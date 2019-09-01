Contrasting of The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH)

As Asset Management companies, The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|60.02
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|13
|13.10
|N/A
|1.22
|11.02
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of The India Fund Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares and 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.25%
|-4.64%
|-2.56%
|1.23%
|-12.79%
|1.43%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|2.14%
|3.8%
|3.08%
|9.16%
|7.21%
|19.87%
For the past year The India Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats The India Fund Inc.
