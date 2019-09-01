Contrasting of The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH)

As Asset Management companies, The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. 21 60.02 N/A -1.33 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.10 N/A 1.22 11.02

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of The India Fund Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares and 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87%

For the past year The India Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats The India Fund Inc.