Contrasting of The India Fund Inc. (IFN) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS)

The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.85 13.88

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The India Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has The India Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The India Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.55% and 49.65% respectively. Comparatively, 0.05% are Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72%

For the past year The India Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. beats The India Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.