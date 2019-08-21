Contrasting of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) and James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) and James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 53 1.09 N/A 4.50 12.80 James River Group Holdings Ltd. 44 1.71 N/A 2.33 20.49

Demonstrates The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and James River Group Holdings Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. James River Group Holdings Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of James River Group Holdings Ltd., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 3% James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 10% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. has a beta of 0.67 and its 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s beta is 0.51 which is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and James River Group Holdings Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. has a 1.35% upside potential and an average target price of $59.33. Competitively James River Group Holdings Ltd. has an average target price of $38.33, with potential downside of -22.25%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. seems more appealing than James River Group Holdings Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.4% of James River Group Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, James River Group Holdings Ltd. has 3.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.17% 3.11% 12.12% 23.59% 9.42% 29.65% James River Group Holdings Ltd. 1.14% 2.31% 12.83% 26.37% 16.72% 30.9%

For the past year The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. was less bullish than James River Group Holdings Ltd.

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. beats James River Group Holdings Ltd. on 8 of the 11 factors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through six segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds, and Talcott Resolution. The Commercial Lines segment offers workersÂ’ compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance products and services, including professional liability, bond, and specialty casualty coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid coverages and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. The Mutual Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts, as well as exchange-traded products; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The Talcott Resolution segment offers variable, fixed, and payout annuity products; and institutional and private-placement life insurance products. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.