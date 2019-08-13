Contrasting of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) and NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) and NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 121 1.11 N/A 7.35 17.65 NI Holdings Inc. 16 1.60 N/A 1.73 9.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and NI Holdings Inc. NI Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than NI Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and NI Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 8.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and NI Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.2% and 22.1% respectively. About 0.7% of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, NI Holdings Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. -0.22% 1.97% 7.38% 17.15% 8.32% 15.87% NI Holdings Inc. 0.24% -4.87% 4.74% 11.18% 1.27% 6.87%

For the past year The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. was more bullish than NI Holdings Inc.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors NI Holdings Inc.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, specialty property, inland marine, management and professional liability, and surety, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowners coverages, as well as other personal coverages, including personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Chaucer segment offers marine and aviation, property, energy, international liability, specialist coverages, and syndicate participations. The Other segment markets investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through a network of independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nevada, Arizona, and Minnesota. The companyÂ’s products include private passenger automobile, homeowners, farm owners, commercial multi-peril crop, crop hail, and commercial property and liability insurance policies. It distributes its insurance products through independent producers and agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.