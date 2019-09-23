Contrasting of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) and Its Competitors

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) is a company in the Food Wholesale industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 79.84% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand The Hain Celestial Group Inc. has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 9.92% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Hain Celestial Group Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hain Celestial Group Inc. 0.00% -14.60% -8.40% Industry Average 1.29% 20.22% 4.44%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares The Hain Celestial Group Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Hain Celestial Group Inc. N/A 22 0.00 Industry Average 226.47M 17.61B 26.93

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hain Celestial Group Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.33 1.50 2.00 2.11

With consensus target price of $18.5, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. has a potential downside of -13.55%. The competitors have a potential upside of -26.62%. With higher possible upside potential for The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s rivals, equities research analysts think The Hain Celestial Group Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hain Celestial Group Inc. 7.67% 1.68% 0.09% 20.54% -23.91% 37.26% Industry Average 4.84% 4.59% 5.16% 15.90% 21.18% 26.70%

For the past year The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.95 and has 0.99 Quick Ratio. The Hain Celestial Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.35. In other hand, The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.15 which is 14.50% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors The Hain Celestial Group Inc. beats The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s peers.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. Its grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut. The companyÂ’s grocery products also comprise juices, hot-eating products, chilled and frozen desserts, cookies, crackers, frozen fruits and vegetables, pre-cut fresh fruits, refrigerated and frozen plant-based meat-alternative products, tofu, seitan and tempeh products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, marmalade products, and other food products. In addition, it provides snack products, such as potato, root vegetable, and other vegetable chips, as well as straws, tortilla chips, whole grain chips, pita chips, puffs, and popcorn; specialty teas, including herbal, green, black, wellness, rooibos, and chai tea lattes; personal care products consisting of skin, hair, and oral care products, as well as deodorants, baby care items, body washes, and sunscreens and lotions; and poultry and protein products, such as turkey and chicken products. The company sells its products through specialty and natural food distributors, supermarkets, natural food stores, mass-market and e-commerce retailers, food service channels and clubs, and drug and convenience stores in approximately 80 countries worldwide. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.