Contrasting of The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) and Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

As Management Services companies, The Hackett Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) and Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:III) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hackett Group Inc. 16 1.85 N/A 0.85 19.41 Information Services Group Inc. 3 0.00 N/A 0.13 20.30

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The Hackett Group Inc. and Information Services Group Inc. Information Services Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Hackett Group Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. The Hackett Group Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Information Services Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hackett Group Inc. 0.00% 18.8% 12.8% Information Services Group Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 2.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.81 shows that The Hackett Group Inc. is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Information Services Group Inc.’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Hackett Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Information Services Group Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Information Services Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to The Hackett Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Hackett Group Inc. and Information Services Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hackett Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Information Services Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Information Services Group Inc. has an average price target of $5.92, with potential upside of 117.65%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Hackett Group Inc. and Information Services Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.5% and 54.1%. About 17.7% of The Hackett Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.4% of Information Services Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Hackett Group Inc. -1.68% -2.9% 5.94% -7.86% -3.41% 2.56% Information Services Group Inc. -3.2% -13.65% -22.51% -34.62% -33% -35.85%

For the past year The Hackett Group Inc. has 2.56% stronger performance while Information Services Group Inc. has -35.85% weaker performance.

Summary

The Hackett Group Inc. beats Information Services Group Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States and Western Europe. Its executive advisory programs include advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; and best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research. The companyÂ’s benchmarking services conduct studies in the areas of selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, shared service centers, and working capital management. These services are used by clients to establish priorities, generate organizational consensus, align compensation to establish performance goals, and develop the required business case for business and technology investments. Its business transformation programs help clients to develop coordinated strategy for achieving performance improvements across the enterprise; EPM and business intelligence solutions enable clients to enhance the decision-making capability in their businesses; and enterprise resource planning solutions professionals help clients choose and deploy the software applications that best meet their needs and objectives. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Information Services Group, Inc. provides technology insights, market intelligence, and advisory services in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence; and technology research and analysis. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company serves private sector clients operating in the financial services, telecommunications, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, transportation and travel, and energy and utilities industries; and public sector customers, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.