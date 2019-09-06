Contrasting of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) and Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) and Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) are two firms in the Railroads that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Greenbrier Companies Inc. 31 0.29 N/A 2.50 11.55 Union Pacific Corporation 169 5.00 N/A 8.42 21.37

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Greenbrier Companies Inc. and Union Pacific Corporation. Union Pacific Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than The Greenbrier Companies Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. The Greenbrier Companies Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Union Pacific Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. and Union Pacific Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Greenbrier Companies Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.7% Union Pacific Corporation 0.00% 31.7% 10.1%

Volatility & Risk

The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s current beta is 1.97 and it happens to be 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Union Pacific Corporation’s 1.03 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. and Union Pacific Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Greenbrier Companies Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Union Pacific Corporation 1 3 4 2.50

The consensus price target of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. is $44.33, with potential upside of 79.47%. Competitively Union Pacific Corporation has an average price target of $183.13, with potential upside of 11.10%. The information presented earlier suggests that The Greenbrier Companies Inc. looks more robust than Union Pacific Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98% of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.2% of Union Pacific Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Union Pacific Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Greenbrier Companies Inc. -1.47% -6.29% -19.29% -32.1% -48.33% -26.88% Union Pacific Corporation 3.2% 4.93% 2.62% 11.9% 21.16% 30.18%

For the past year The Greenbrier Companies Inc. had bearish trend while Union Pacific Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Union Pacific Corporation beats on 12 of the 12 factors The Greenbrier Companies Inc.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max railcar, and multi-max auto rack and flat cars for automotive transportation; conventional railcars, such as boxcars, covered hopper cars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges. The companyÂ’s Wheels & Parts segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and axle downsizing; and reconditions and manufactures railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts, as well as produces roofs, doors, and associated parts for boxcars. Its Leasing & Services segment offers operating leases and Â‘by the mileÂ’ leases for a fleet of approximately 8,900 railcars; and management services comprising railcar maintenance management, railcar accounting services, fleet management, administration, and railcar remarketing. This segment owns or provides management services to a fleet of approximately 273,000 railcars for railroads, shippers, carriers, institutional investors, and other leasing and transportation companies. The companyÂ’s GBW Joint Venture segment offers heavy railcar repair and refurbishment, maintenance, and retrofitting services. This segment operates a network of 30 repair shops in North America. It serves railroads, leasing companies, financial institutions, shippers, carriers, and transportation companies. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive products, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash. The company also provides transportation services for coal, petroleum coke, and biomass; industrial products consisting of construction products, minerals, consumer goods, metals, lumber, paper, and other miscellaneous products; and intermodal import and export container traffic. Its rail network includes 32,070 route miles linking the Pacific Coast and Gulf Coast ports with the Midwest and Eastern United States gateways. Union Pacific Corporation was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.