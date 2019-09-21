Contrasting of The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) and Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC)

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) and Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gorman-Rupp Company 32 2.16 N/A 1.42 23.48 Regal Beloit Corporation 79 0.86 N/A 5.41 14.71

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Gorman-Rupp Company and Regal Beloit Corporation. Regal Beloit Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The Gorman-Rupp Company. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. The Gorman-Rupp Company’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Regal Beloit Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Gorman-Rupp Company and Regal Beloit Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gorman-Rupp Company 0.00% 11.8% 9.6% Regal Beloit Corporation 0.00% 11% 5.6%

Volatility and Risk

The Gorman-Rupp Company’s 0.93 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Regal Beloit Corporation’s 58.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

4.6 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Gorman-Rupp Company. Its rival Regal Beloit Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 1.5 respectively. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Regal Beloit Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for The Gorman-Rupp Company and Regal Beloit Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gorman-Rupp Company 0 0 0 0.00 Regal Beloit Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Regal Beloit Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $93 average price target and a 28.08% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.3% of The Gorman-Rupp Company shares are held by institutional investors while 95.9% of Regal Beloit Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of The Gorman-Rupp Company’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Regal Beloit Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gorman-Rupp Company 2.91% 1.62% 0.85% -1.89% -4.27% 2.5% Regal Beloit Corporation -3.93% -3.03% -5.69% 4.09% -4.82% 13.66%

For the past year The Gorman-Rupp Company has weaker performance than Regal Beloit Corporation

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellow, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, and direct sales. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.