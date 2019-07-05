Contrasting of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) and Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) and Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) have been rivals in the Investment Brokerage – National for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 193 2.20 N/A 22.76 8.63 Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. 20 5.41 N/A 1.34 15.05

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 0.00% 12% 1% Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.23 beta indicates that The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is 23.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. on the other hand, has 0.97 beta which makes it 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 1 2 1 2.25 Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 26.78% and an $263.33 consensus target price. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.33 consensus target price and a 12.61% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. seems more appealing than Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.2% and 36.5%. Insiders owned 0.4% of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. has 0.31% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. -2.26% -1.76% 0.88% -11.79% -19.48% 17.57% Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. -2.66% -1.95% -2.43% -8.76% -3.41% 9.41%

For the past year The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. was more bullish than Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.

Summary

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients. The Institutional Client Services segment is involved in client execution activities related to making markets in cash and derivative instruments for interest rate products, credit products, mortgages, currencies, commodities, and equities; and provision of securities services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services, as well as markets in and clears client transactions on primary stock, options, and futures exchanges. The Investing & Lending segment invests in and originates longer-term loans to provide financing to clients; and makes investments in debt securities and loans, public and private equity securities, and infrastructure and real estate entities, as well as provides unsecured loans to individuals through its online platform. The Investment Management segment offers investment management products and services; and wealth advisory services consisting of portfolio management and financial counseling, and brokerage and other transaction services. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York.