Contrasting of The Goldfield Corporation (GV) and Its Competitors

As Heavy Construction company, The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Goldfield Corporation has 39% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 78.43% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand The Goldfield Corporation has 9.22% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 3.50% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have The Goldfield Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Goldfield Corporation 0.00% 12.70% 7.30% Industry Average 0.79% 9.85% 4.47%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares The Goldfield Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Goldfield Corporation N/A 2 12.68 Industry Average 17.81M 2.24B 64.93

The Goldfield Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for The Goldfield Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Goldfield Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 2.00 2.69

As a group, Heavy Construction companies have a potential upside of 35.02%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Goldfield Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Goldfield Corporation -3.83% 8.81% -3.09% -24.17% -42.3% 11.06% Industry Average 4.11% 9.11% 22.96% 30.60% 50.72% 31.94%

For the past year The Goldfield Corporation has weaker performance than The Goldfield Corporation’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.51 shows that The Goldfield Corporation is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, The Goldfield Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.33 which is 33.31% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

The Goldfield Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Goldfield Corporation’s competitors beat The Goldfield Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

The Goldfield Corporation provides electrical construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It is involved in the construction and maintenance of energy infrastructure systems for the power utility industry; and provision of electrical contracting services. The companyÂ’s electrical construction business includes the construction of transmission lines, concrete foundations, distribution systems, fiber optic splicing, substations and other electrical services. The Goldfield Corporation was founded in 1906 and is based in Melbourne, Florida.