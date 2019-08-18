Contrasting of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)

As Asset Management companies, The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|3
|4.88
|N/A
|0.08
|34.58
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares and 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares. 79.67% are The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-1.57%
|0.58%
|-2.67%
|-16.68%
|-12.83%
|11.28%
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|12.19%
|1.41%
|-3.82%
|-50.09%
|0%
|-52.16%
For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust had bullish trend while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
