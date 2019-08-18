Contrasting of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)

As Asset Management companies, The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 4.88 N/A 0.08 34.58

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares and 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares. 79.67% are The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust had bullish trend while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.