Contrasting of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|14
|4.52
|N/A
|1.12
|12.54
Table 1 demonstrates The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and New Mountain Finance Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of New Mountain Finance Corporation is $15, which is potential 10.05% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and New Mountain Finance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.59% and 42.3%. Insiders held 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares. Competitively, New Mountain Finance Corporation has 10.46% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-4.25%
|-7.46%
|7.67%
|-21.14%
|-18.99%
|13.48%
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|-0.99%
|2.49%
|2.12%
|2.19%
|2.87%
|11.21%
For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust was more bullish than New Mountain Finance Corporation.
Summary
New Mountain Finance Corporation beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust on 4 of the 6 factors.
