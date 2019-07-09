Contrasting of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.52 N/A 1.12 12.54

Table 1 demonstrates The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and New Mountain Finance Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0 0 0 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of New Mountain Finance Corporation is $15, which is potential 10.05% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and New Mountain Finance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.59% and 42.3%. Insiders held 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares. Competitively, New Mountain Finance Corporation has 10.46% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -4.25% -7.46% 7.67% -21.14% -18.99% 13.48% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.99% 2.49% 2.12% 2.19% 2.87% 11.21%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust was more bullish than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Summary

New Mountain Finance Corporation beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust on 4 of the 6 factors.