Contrasting of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 14.20 N/A 0.84 18.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares and 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares. About 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.