Contrasting of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

As Asset Management businesses, The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 -8.56 N/A 2.04 2.81

Table 1 highlights The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and FS KKR Capital Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and FS KKR Capital Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0 0 0 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

FS KKR Capital Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 average price target and a 13.24% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares and 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares. The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share owned by insiders are 79.67%. Comparatively, 0.33% are FS KKR Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28% FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than FS KKR Capital Corp.