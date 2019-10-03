Contrasting of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

As Asset Management businesses, The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|6
|-8.56
|N/A
|2.04
|2.81
Table 1 highlights The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and FS KKR Capital Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and FS KKR Capital Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
FS KKR Capital Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 average price target and a 13.24% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares and 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares. The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share owned by insiders are 79.67%. Comparatively, 0.33% are FS KKR Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-1.57%
|0.58%
|-2.67%
|-16.68%
|-12.83%
|11.28%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|-3.86%
|-4.5%
|-9.05%
|-9.34%
|-28.23%
|10.62%
For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than FS KKR Capital Corp.
