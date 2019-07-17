Contrasting of The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) and Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)

We will be contrasting the differences between The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) and Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First of Long Island Corporation 22 4.89 N/A 1.62 13.95 Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 15 2.02 N/A 0.82 18.92

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Patriot National Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The First of Long Island Corporation. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. The First of Long Island Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of The First of Long Island Corporation and Patriot National Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First of Long Island Corporation 0.00% 10.4% 0.9% Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 0.3%

Volatility & Risk

The First of Long Island Corporation is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.7 beta. In other hand, Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.24 which is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The First of Long Island Corporation and Patriot National Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.2% and 5.8% respectively. The First of Long Island Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. Competitively, Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The First of Long Island Corporation -0.75% -0.62% 0.94% 8.63% -8.04% 12.93% Patriot National Bancorp Inc. -1.29% 0.38% 1.63% -23.38% -13.75% 8.34%

For the past year The First of Long Island Corporation has stronger performance than Patriot National Bancorp Inc.

Summary

The First of Long Island Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Patriot National Bancorp Inc.