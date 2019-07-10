Contrasting of The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) and FSB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC)

The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) and FSB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC) compete with each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First of Long Island Corporation 22 4.95 N/A 1.62 13.95 FSB Bancorp Inc. 17 3.16 N/A 0.04 495.14

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. FSB Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The First of Long Island Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. The First of Long Island Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than FSB Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) and FSB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First of Long Island Corporation 0.00% 10.4% 0.9% FSB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.2% of The First of Long Island Corporation shares and 21.19% of FSB Bancorp Inc. shares. About 3.5% of The First of Long Island Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.4% of FSB Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The First of Long Island Corporation -0.75% -0.62% 0.94% 8.63% -8.04% 12.93% FSB Bancorp Inc. 0.06% -0.17% 8.08% -3.67% 7.64% 1.94%

For the past year The First of Long Island Corporation was more bullish than FSB Bancorp Inc.

Summary

The First of Long Island Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors FSB Bancorp Inc.

FSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, NOW, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand deposits and certificates of deposit. It originates one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans. The company also offers investment advisory services, such as annuities, insurance products, and mutual funds. It operates through four branch offices located in Penfield, Irondequoit, Webster, and Perinton, New York; and loan origination offices in Pittsford and Greece, New York, as well as in Buffalo and Watertown, New York. The company was formerly known as FSB Community Bankshares, Inc. and changed its name to FSB Bancorp, Inc. in July 2016. FSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.