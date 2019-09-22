Contrasting of The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) and Its Peers

We are contrasting The First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Southeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The First Bancshares Inc. has 57.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 58.28% institutional ownership for its rivals. 4.5% of The First Bancshares Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.88% of all Regional – Southeast Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have The First Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 6.10% 0.70% Industry Average 30.08% 9.94% 1.23%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares The First Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancshares Inc. N/A 31 16.22 Industry Average 290.44M 965.67M 12.77

The First Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for The First Bancshares Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The First Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 2.00 2.46

The potential upside of the peers is 7.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The First Bancshares Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The First Bancshares Inc. 3.98% 8.07% 7.2% 1.81% -13.29% 9.79% Industry Average 1.42% 5.03% 8.46% 15.46% 1.11% 27.04%

For the past year The First Bancshares Inc. has weaker performance than The First Bancshares Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

The First Bancshares Inc. is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.32. Competitively, The First Bancshares Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.97 which is 2.74% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The First Bancshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The First Bancshares Inc.’s peers beat The First Bancshares Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.