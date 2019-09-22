Contrasting of The ExOne Company (XONE) and Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

We are contrasting The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) and Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The ExOne Company
|8
|2.25
|N/A
|-0.67
|0.00
|Helios Technologies Inc.
|46
|2.44
|N/A
|1.63
|28.88
In table 1 we can see The ExOne Company and Helios Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has The ExOne Company and Helios Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The ExOne Company
|0.00%
|-17.9%
|-13.3%
|Helios Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|9.8%
|5%
Risk & Volatility
The ExOne Company’s volatility measures that it’s 243.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.43 beta. Helios Technologies Inc.’s 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.81 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The ExOne Company are 2.2 and 1. Competitively, Helios Technologies Inc. has 2 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. The ExOne Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Helios Technologies Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The ExOne Company and Helios Technologies Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The ExOne Company
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Helios Technologies Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$10.5 is The ExOne Company’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 14.88%. Competitively Helios Technologies Inc. has a consensus target price of $42, with potential downside of -2.57%. The information presented earlier suggests that The ExOne Company looks more robust than Helios Technologies Inc. as far as analyst belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 31.5% of The ExOne Company shares and 86.3% of Helios Technologies Inc. shares. About 2% of The ExOne Company’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Helios Technologies Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The ExOne Company
|-3.28%
|-15.95%
|-10.26%
|-6.68%
|16.72%
|20.24%
|Helios Technologies Inc.
|-2.04%
|0.45%
|-7.99%
|34.98%
|-5.72%
|41.49%
For the past year The ExOne Company was less bullish than Helios Technologies Inc.
Summary
Helios Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors The ExOne Company.
