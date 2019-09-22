Contrasting of The ExOne Company (XONE) and Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

We are contrasting The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) and Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The ExOne Company 8 2.25 N/A -0.67 0.00 Helios Technologies Inc. 46 2.44 N/A 1.63 28.88

In table 1 we can see The ExOne Company and Helios Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has The ExOne Company and Helios Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The ExOne Company 0.00% -17.9% -13.3% Helios Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5%

Risk & Volatility

The ExOne Company’s volatility measures that it’s 243.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.43 beta. Helios Technologies Inc.’s 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The ExOne Company are 2.2 and 1. Competitively, Helios Technologies Inc. has 2 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. The ExOne Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Helios Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The ExOne Company and Helios Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The ExOne Company 0 0 1 3.00 Helios Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$10.5 is The ExOne Company’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 14.88%. Competitively Helios Technologies Inc. has a consensus target price of $42, with potential downside of -2.57%. The information presented earlier suggests that The ExOne Company looks more robust than Helios Technologies Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.5% of The ExOne Company shares and 86.3% of Helios Technologies Inc. shares. About 2% of The ExOne Company’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Helios Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The ExOne Company -3.28% -15.95% -10.26% -6.68% 16.72% 20.24% Helios Technologies Inc. -2.04% 0.45% -7.99% 34.98% -5.72% 41.49%

For the past year The ExOne Company was less bullish than Helios Technologies Inc.

Summary

Helios Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors The ExOne Company.