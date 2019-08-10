Contrasting of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) and Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC)

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) and Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Personal Products. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. 168 4.56 N/A 5.06 36.42 Natural Health Trends Corp. 11 0.50 N/A 1.73 4.35

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. and Natural Health Trends Corp. Natural Health Trends Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. and Natural Health Trends Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. 0.00% 40.3% 14.3% Natural Health Trends Corp. 0.00% 23.2% 13.2%

Volatility & Risk

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.81. Competitively, Natural Health Trends Corp.’s beta is 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Natural Health Trends Corp.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Natural Health Trends Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. and Natural Health Trends Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Natural Health Trends Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -4.69% and an $175 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.2% of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares and 46.5% of Natural Health Trends Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Natural Health Trends Corp. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. -2.78% 1.08% 8.16% 37.07% 37.39% 41.58% Natural Health Trends Corp. 8.84% -8.41% -36.73% -55.26% -67.37% -59.13%

For the past year The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. had bullish trend while Natural Health Trends Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. beats Natural Health Trends Corp.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, lotions, powders, creams, bath/shower products, candles, and soaps; and hair care products consisting of shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. The company offers its products under the brands of EstÃ©e Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, MÂ·AÂ·C, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin, Ojon, Smashbox, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums FrÃ©dÃ©ric Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA, Too Faced, GoodSkin Labs, and Osiao. In addition, it operates as a licensee for fragrances and/or cosmetics sold under the Tommy Hilfiger, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Kiton, Michael Kors, Tom Ford, Dr. Andrew Weil, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, and Tory Burch brand names. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries, pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; e-commerce Websites; stores in airports and on cruise ships; in-flight and duty-free shops; and self-select outlets. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in New York, New York.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand in North America, Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Europe, Russia, and Kazakhstan. Its wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements. The company's beauty products consists of anti-aging and hydrating cleansers, creams, lotions, serums, and toners; and lifestyle products include weight management, intimacy support, and energy enhancing supplements. In addition, it offers home and car appliances. The company sells its products directly to consumers through an e-commerce retail platform. Natural Health Trends Corp. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Rolling Hills Estates, California.