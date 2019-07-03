Contrasting of The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) and Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) and Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) are two firms in the Broadcasting – TV that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The E.W. Scripps Company 19 1.01 N/A 0.68 25.95 Formula One Group 34 4.37 N/A -0.70 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) and Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The E.W. Scripps Company 0.00% -3.1% -1.3% Formula One Group 0.00% -5% -2.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The E.W. Scripps Company are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Formula One Group has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. The E.W. Scripps Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Formula One Group.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for The E.W. Scripps Company and Formula One Group can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The E.W. Scripps Company 0 0 0 0.00 Formula One Group 0 0 2 3.00

Formula One Group on the other hand boasts of a $43 consensus target price and a 20.79% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.1% of The E.W. Scripps Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 97% of Formula One Group are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.6% of The E.W. Scripps Company shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Formula One Group shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The E.W. Scripps Company -21.8% -24.07% -8.36% 4.09% 38.77% 11.51% Formula One Group -0.41% -0.11% 20.98% 16.75% 26.61% 23.59%

For the past year The E.W. Scripps Company was less bullish than Formula One Group.

Summary

The E.W. Scripps Company beats on 5 of the 9 factors Formula One Group.

The E. W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise with a portfolio of television, radio, and digital media brands. It operates through Television, Radio, Digital, and Syndication and Other segments. The Television segment operates broadcast television stations, which produces news, information, and entertainment content. This segment also runs network programming, syndicated programming, and internally produced programming. The Radio segment operates 28 FM stations and 6 AM stations. The Digital segment operates local digital sites offering local news, information, and user-generated content, as well as national content and other content sources. This segment is also involved in the national digital businesses, such as Cracked, a multi-platform humor and satire brand which informs and entertains millennial audiences with a Website, original digital video, social media, and a podcast; Newsy, an over-the-top video news service; and Midroll Media that creates original podcasts and operates a network. The Syndication and Other segment engages in the syndication of news features and comics, and other features for the newspaper industry. The company was formerly known as Scripps Howard, Inc. The E. W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.