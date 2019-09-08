Contrasting of The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Since The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.61 N/A 0.36 23.06

Table 1 highlights The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares and 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares. About 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.