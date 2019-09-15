Contrasting of The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK)

Both The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.58 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares and 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares. 14.9% are The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund has weaker performance than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.