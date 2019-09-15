Contrasting of The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK)

Both The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|3
|9.58
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares and 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares. 14.9% are The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|1.11%
|2.25%
|0.63%
|7.07%
|1.92%
|14.8%
For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund has weaker performance than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
