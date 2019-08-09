Contrasting of The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) and Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)

We are comparing The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) and Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cooper Companies Inc. 302 6.47 N/A 8.84 38.17 Masimo Corporation 138 9.52 N/A 3.55 44.44

In table 1 we can see The Cooper Companies Inc. and Masimo Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Masimo Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Cooper Companies Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. The Cooper Companies Inc. is currently more affordable than Masimo Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) and Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 6.9% Masimo Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 17.8%

Risk & Volatility

The Cooper Companies Inc. has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Masimo Corporation’s 14.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Cooper Companies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Masimo Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Masimo Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown The Cooper Companies Inc. and Masimo Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cooper Companies Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Masimo Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

The downside potential is -4.03% for The Cooper Companies Inc. with average target price of $320.67. On the other hand, Masimo Corporation’s potential upside is 0.33% and its average target price is $156.4. The data provided earlier shows that Masimo Corporation appears more favorable than The Cooper Companies Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Cooper Companies Inc. and Masimo Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 85.6%. About 0.4% of The Cooper Companies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Masimo Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.23% -0.76% 17.4% 21.92% 31.82% 32.57% Masimo Corporation 0.33% 5.15% 22.23% 28.32% 62.41% 47.01%

For the past year The Cooper Companies Inc. has weaker performance than Masimo Corporation

Summary

Masimo Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors The Cooper Companies Inc.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brainÂ’s electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, veterinarians, long term care facilities, and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.