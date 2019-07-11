Contrasting of The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) and Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

We are contrasting The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) and Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Community Financial Corporation 30 3.47 N/A 2.50 12.14 Synovus Financial Corp. 36 3.71 N/A 3.26 10.54

Table 1 demonstrates The Community Financial Corporation and Synovus Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Synovus Financial Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than The Community Financial Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. The Community Financial Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Community Financial Corporation and Synovus Financial Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Community Financial Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 0.4% Synovus Financial Corp. 0.00% 13.1% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

The Community Financial Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 67.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.33 beta. Competitively, Synovus Financial Corp.’s beta is 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for The Community Financial Corporation and Synovus Financial Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Community Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Synovus Financial Corp. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus target price of Synovus Financial Corp. is $44, which is potential 27.61% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Community Financial Corporation and Synovus Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 33.1% and 71.7% respectively. The Community Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, 0.6% are Synovus Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Community Financial Corporation 0.86% 4.4% 1.17% -0.85% -16.92% 3.8% Synovus Financial Corp. -4.42% -3.48% -9.8% -8.86% -35.91% 7.38%

For the past year The Community Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Synovus Financial Corp.

Summary

Synovus Financial Corp. beats The Community Financial Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting various types of demand and savings deposits; mortgage, installment, and other retail loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfer services; Internet based banking services; and bank credit card services, including MasterCard and Visa services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 28 divisions and 248 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.