Contrasting of The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) compete with each other in the Beverages – Soft Drinks sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Coca-Cola Company 49 6.86 N/A 1.59 30.89 PepsiCo Inc. 124 2.73 N/A 8.82 14.67

Table 1 demonstrates The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PepsiCo Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than The Coca-Cola Company. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. The Coca-Cola Company’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than PepsiCo Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Coca-Cola Company 0.00% 15.1% 3.1% PepsiCo Inc. 0.00% 102.5% 16.5%

Risk & Volatility

The Coca-Cola Company has a 0.55 beta, while its volatility is 45.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, PepsiCo Inc. has beta of 0.68 which is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Coca-Cola Company has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, PepsiCo Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. The Coca-Cola Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PepsiCo Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Coca-Cola Company 0 7 4 2.36 PepsiCo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 2.60% for The Coca-Cola Company with average price target of $54.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.5% of The Coca-Cola Company shares are held by institutional investors while 73.3% of PepsiCo Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of The Coca-Cola Company’s shares. Comparatively, PepsiCo Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Coca-Cola Company 2.78% 4.64% -1.23% -1.01% 16.98% 3.86% PepsiCo Inc. 2.64% 4.6% 13.35% 10.1% 33.14% 17.08%

For the past year The Coca-Cola Company was less bullish than PepsiCo Inc.

Summary

PepsiCo Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors The Coca-Cola Company.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company primarily offers sparkling beverages and still beverages. Its sparkling beverages include nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages with carbonation, such as carbonated energy drinks, and carbonated waters and flavored waters. The companyÂ’s still beverages comprise nonalcoholic beverages without carbonation, including noncarbonated waters, flavored and enhanced waters, noncarbonated energy drinks, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, and sports drinks. It also provides flavoring ingredients, sweeteners, beverage ingredients, and fountain syrups, as well as powders for purified water products. The Coca-Cola Company sells its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, GlacÃ©au Vitaminwater, Gold Peak, FUZE TEA, GlacÃ©au Smartwater, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, and Ayataka brand names. The company offers its beverage products through a network of company-owned or controlled bottling and distribution operators, as well as through independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. The Coca-Cola Company has a strategic partnership with Delivery Hero Group to collaborate in the field of online food ordering and delivery services. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

PepsiCo, Inc. operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers LayÂ’s and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The companyÂ’s Quaker Foods North America segment provides Quaker oatmeal, grits, rice cakes, granola, and oat squares; and Aunt Jemima mixes and syrups, Quaker Chewy granola bars, CapÂ’n Crunch cereal, Life cereal, and Rice-A-Roni side dishes. Its North America Beverages segment offers beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Tropicana Pure Premium, Mist Twst, and Mug brands; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, and juices. The companyÂ’s Latin America segment provides snack foods under the Doritos, Cheetos, Marias Gamesa, Ruffles, Emperador, Saladitas, Sabritas, LayÂ’s, Rosquinhas Mabel, and Tostitos brands; cereals and snacks under the Quaker brand; and beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the Pepsi, 7UP, Gatorade, Toddy, Mirinda, Manzanita Sol, H2oh!, and Diet Pepsi brands. Its Europe Sub-Saharan Africa segment offers snack foods under the LayÂ’s, Walkers, Doritos, Cheetos, and Ruffles brands; cereals and snacks under the Quaker brand; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the Pepsi, 7UP, Pepsi Max, Mirinda, Diet Pepsi, and Tropicana brands; ready-to-drink tea products; and dairy products under the Chudo, Agusha, and Domik v Derevne brands. The companyÂ’s Asia, Middle East and North Africa segment provides snack foods under the LayÂ’s, Kurkure, Chipsy, Doritos, Cheetos, and Crunchy brands; cereals and snacks under the Quaker brand; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the Pepsi, Mirinda, 7UP, Mountain Dew, Aquafina, and Tropicana brands; and tea products. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.