Contrasting of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

This is a contrast between The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Restaurants and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 44 0.76 N/A 2.18 19.79 Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 23 1.00 N/A 0.33 72.77

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Chuy’s Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 0.00% 17.1% 6.7% Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.42 beta indicates that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is 58.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chuy’s Holdings Inc. is 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Chuy’s Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 1 3 1 2.20 Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 14.49% and an $45.83 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $19, while its potential downside is -23.66%. The results provided earlier shows that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated appears more favorable than Chuy’s Holdings Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held 0.3% of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares. Competitively, 1% are Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated -2.8% -0.05% -12.15% -4.63% -24.69% -0.99% Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 1.07% 5.86% 18.25% 6.68% -26.32% 33.31%

For the past year The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated had bearish trend while Chuy’s Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated beats Chuy’s Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants primarily in the United States. The company also produces cheesecakes and other baked products for foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 208 casual dining restaurants, including 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark, and 1 currently under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark; and 15 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants in the Middle East, China, and Mexico under licensing agreements. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

ChuyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, ChuyÂ’s Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the ChuyÂ’s name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The companyÂ’s restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.