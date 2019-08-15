Contrasting of The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|13
|19.71
|N/A
|0.52
|26.47
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 19.9%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.22%
|2.55%
|2.73%
|6.39%
|8.58%
|7.22%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. was more bullish than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.
Summary
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors The Carlyle Group L.P.
