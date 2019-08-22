Contrasting of The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)

As Asset Management businesses, The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 32.83%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|-3.01%
|-2.39%
|-6.71%
|-6.28%
|-21.74%
|11.48%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.
