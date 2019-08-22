Contrasting of The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)

As Asset Management businesses, The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 32.83%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -3.01% -2.39% -6.71% -6.28% -21.74% 11.48%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.