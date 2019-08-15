Contrasting of The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Since The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 21 2.43 N/A 1.63 14.61 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.47 N/A 0.24 60.42

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has lower revenue and earnings than The Carlyle Group L.P. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. The Carlyle Group L.P. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Carlyle Group L.P. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 1 2.50 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The Carlyle Group L.P. has a 32.26% upside potential and a consensus price target of $28.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares and 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares. Insiders owned 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.