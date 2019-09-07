Contrasting of The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)

We will be contrasting the differences between The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 21 2.64 N/A 1.63 14.61 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.74 N/A 0.70 22.06

Demonstrates The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Carlyle Group L.P. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. The Carlyle Group L.P. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The Carlyle Group L.P.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential upside is 1.87%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares and 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share held by insiders are 5.4%. Competitively, 0.17% are Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.