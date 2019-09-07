Contrasting of The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)

We will be contrasting the differences between The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|21
|2.64
|N/A
|1.63
|14.61
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|15
|16.74
|N/A
|0.70
|22.06
Demonstrates The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Carlyle Group L.P. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. The Carlyle Group L.P. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|30.1%
|1.5%
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The Carlyle Group L.P.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential upside is 1.87%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares and 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share held by insiders are 5.4%. Competitively, 0.17% are Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|-3.99%
|2.19%
|16.34%
|32.28%
|-0.21%
|51.43%
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|2.94%
|3.36%
|5.26%
|10.32%
|11.1%
|15.88%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
Summary
The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.