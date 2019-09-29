Contrasting of The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 -1.75 106.78M 1.63 14.61 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see The Carlyle Group L.P. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 445,845,511.48% 30.1% 1.5% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0 0 0 0.00

$25 is The Carlyle Group L.P.’s average target price while its potential downside is -2.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Carlyle Group L.P. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44% and 0.46%. About 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has 41.82% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.