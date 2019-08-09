Contrasting of The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

Both The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 20 2.82 N/A 1.63 14.61 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 37.71 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates The Carlyle Group L.P. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 1 2.50 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Carlyle Group L.P.’s consensus target price is $28, while its potential upside is 18.44%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s shares. Comparatively, 13.34% are Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.