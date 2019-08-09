Contrasting of The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

Both The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|20
|2.82
|N/A
|1.63
|14.61
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|37.71
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates The Carlyle Group L.P. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|30.1%
|1.5%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The Carlyle Group L.P.’s consensus target price is $28, while its potential upside is 18.44%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s shares. Comparatively, 13.34% are Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|-3.99%
|2.19%
|16.34%
|32.28%
|-0.21%
|51.43%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|3%
|3.19%
|5.8%
|14.44%
|10.1%
|12.88%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
