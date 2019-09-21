Contrasting of The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Both The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 22 3.05 N/A 1.63 14.61 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 105.94 N/A -0.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of The Carlyle Group L.P. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Carlyle Group L.P. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Carlyle Group L.P. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The Carlyle Group L.P.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential downside is -6.02%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Carlyle Group L.P. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited are owned by institutional investors at 44% and 32.94% respectively. About 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.11% are ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.