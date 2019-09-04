Contrasting of The Buckle Inc. (BKE) and Its Rivals

We are comparing The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Apparel Stores companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Buckle Inc. has 74.9% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 74.54% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand The Buckle Inc. has 1.6% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 4.31% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Buckle Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Buckle Inc. 0.00% 23.00% 14.70% Industry Average 2.01% 20.35% 8.08%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares The Buckle Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Buckle Inc. N/A 18 10.72 Industry Average 113.30M 5.65B 21.68

The Buckle Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for The Buckle Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Buckle Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 3.00 2.92 2.51

As a group, Apparel Stores companies have a potential upside of 65.37%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Buckle Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Buckle Inc. -3.05% 16.02% 11.45% 17.02% -11.03% 10.63% Industry Average 3.25% 9.25% 8.42% 21.99% 21.56% 22.00%

For the past year The Buckle Inc. has weaker performance than The Buckle Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Buckle Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, The Buckle Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.43 and has 0.57 Quick Ratio. The Buckle Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Buckle Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.74 shows that The Buckle Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Buckle Inc.’s peers are 11.57% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Dividends

The Buckle Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Buckle Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. It operates stores under the Buckle and The Buckle names. The company also sells its products through its Website, buckle.com. As of January 18, 2016, it operated 467 retail stores in 44 states. The company was formerly known as Mills Clothing, Inc. and changed its name to The Buckle, Inc. in April 1991. The Buckle, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska.