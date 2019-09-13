Contrasting of The Buckle Inc. (BKE) and Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST)

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) and Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) compete against each other in the Apparel Stores sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Buckle Inc. 18 1.21 N/A 1.90 10.72 Destination Maternity Corporation 2 0.02 N/A -1.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see The Buckle Inc. and Destination Maternity Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Buckle Inc. and Destination Maternity Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Buckle Inc. 0.00% 23% 14.7% Destination Maternity Corporation 0.00% -47% -7.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.74 shows that The Buckle Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Destination Maternity Corporation has a 0.28 beta and it is 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The Buckle Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Destination Maternity Corporation is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. The Buckle Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Destination Maternity Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.9% of The Buckle Inc. shares and 44% of Destination Maternity Corporation shares. Insiders owned 1.6% of The Buckle Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.4% are Destination Maternity Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Buckle Inc. -3.05% 16.02% 11.45% 17.02% -11.03% 10.63% Destination Maternity Corporation -13.46% -33.54% -63.4% -71.55% -80.9% -70.75%

For the past year The Buckle Inc. has 10.63% stronger performance while Destination Maternity Corporation has -70.75% weaker performance.

Summary

The Buckle Inc. beats Destination Maternity Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. It operates stores under the Buckle and The Buckle names. The company also sells its products through its Website, buckle.com. As of January 18, 2016, it operated 467 retail stores in 44 states. The company was formerly known as Mills Clothing, Inc. and changed its name to The Buckle, Inc. in April 1991. The Buckle, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska.