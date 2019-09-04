Contrasting of The Brink’s Company (BCO) and Ascent Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCMA)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) and Ascent Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) compete with each other in the Security & Protection Services sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Brink’s Company 81 1.01 N/A 1.50 60.07 Ascent Capital Group Inc. 1 0.02 N/A -56.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The Brink’s Company and Ascent Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Brink’s Company 0.00% 42.6% 2.3% Ascent Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 188.9% -43.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.45 beta means The Brink’s Company’s volatility is 45.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Ascent Capital Group Inc.’s 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Brink’s Company. Its rival Ascent Capital Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. The Brink’s Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ascent Capital Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for The Brink’s Company and Ascent Capital Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Brink’s Company 0 0 1 3.00 Ascent Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Brink’s Company has a 43.07% upside potential and an average target price of $105.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Brink’s Company and Ascent Capital Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 87.4%. About 1.2% of The Brink’s Company’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Ascent Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Brink’s Company -3.01% 10.68% 14.39% 22.62% 13.98% 39.46% Ascent Capital Group Inc. 10% -28.7% 10% 46.19% -72.98% 97.44%

For the past year The Brink’s Company was less bullish than Ascent Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors The Brink’s Company beats Ascent Capital Group Inc.

The BrinkÂ’s Company provides secure transportation, cash management services, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation services, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services. It also provides transportation services for valued commodities, including diamonds, jewelry, precious metals, securities, currency, high-tech devices, electronics, and pharmaceuticals; and cash management services, such as money processing, deploying and servicing intelligent safes and safe control devices, integrated check and cash processing services, and check imaging services, as well as cashier balancing, counterfeit detection, account consolidation, and electronic reporting services. In addition, the company offers payment services, including bill payment processing and mobile phone top-up services, and prepaid cards; and commercial security system services, such as security system design and installation services that include alarms, motion detectors, closed-circuit televisions, digital video recorders, and access control systems comprising card and biometric readers, electronic locks, and turnstiles. Further, it provides security and guarding services to protect airports, offices, warehouses, stores, and public venues. The company serves banks and financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations. The company was formerly known as The Pittston Company and changed its name to The Brink's Company in May 2003. The Brink's Company was founded in 1838 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Ascent Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc., provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and business subscribers in the United States and Canada. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises. It also offers home automation services, including remote activation and control of security systems, support for video monitoring, flood sensors, automated garage door and door lock capabilities, and thermostat integration; hands-free two-way interactive voice communication between its monitoring center and customers; and customer service and technical support related to home monitoring systems and HomeTouch. The company also provides maintenance and wholesale contract monitoring services to other security alarm companies for monitoring their accounts on a wholesale basis. It markets and sells its products through a network of authorized dealers. The company was formerly known as Ascent Media Corporation and changed its name to Ascent Capital Group, Inc. in July 2011. Ascent Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.