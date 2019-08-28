Contrasting of The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Since The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 41 10.29 N/A 1.79 26.86 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.75 N/A 0.45 14.66

Table 1 demonstrates The Blackstone Group Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PennantPark Investment Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than The Blackstone Group Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. The Blackstone Group Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Blackstone Group Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 3.98% for The Blackstone Group Inc. with consensus price target of $51.67. PennantPark Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a 27.80% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that PennantPark Investment Corporation seems more appealing than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Blackstone Group Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 46.22% respectively. 0.1% are The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats PennantPark Investment Corporation on 10 of the 11 factors.