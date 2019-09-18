Contrasting of The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW)

Both The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 42 10.94 N/A 1.79 26.86 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.12 N/A 0.90 15.25

In table 1 we can see The Blackstone Group Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Blackstone Group Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. The Blackstone Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Blackstone Group Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for The Blackstone Group Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$51.75 is The Blackstone Group Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -2.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares and 30.17% of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. has stronger performance than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.