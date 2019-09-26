Contrasting of The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 43 10.94 N/A 1.79 26.86 Invesco Ltd. 19 1.52 N/A 2.00 9.61

Table 1 demonstrates The Blackstone Group Inc. and Invesco Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Invesco Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Blackstone Group Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. The Blackstone Group Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Invesco Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2% Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.46 beta means The Blackstone Group Inc.’s volatility is 46.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Invesco Ltd.’s 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.5 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for The Blackstone Group Inc. and Invesco Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Invesco Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75

The consensus target price of The Blackstone Group Inc. is $51.75, with potential downside of -2.06%. On the other hand, Invesco Ltd.’s potential upside is 25.37% and its consensus target price is $21.25. The results provided earlier shows that Invesco Ltd. appears more favorable than The Blackstone Group Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.89% of Invesco Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Invesco Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. was more bullish than Invesco Ltd.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Invesco Ltd. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.