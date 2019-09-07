Contrasting of The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)

We are contrasting The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 41 10.36 N/A 1.79 26.86 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Blackstone Group Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Blackstone Group Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for The Blackstone Group Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The Blackstone Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 2.58% and an $51.67 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors The Blackstone Group Inc. beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.