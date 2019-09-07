Contrasting of The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)

We are contrasting The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|41
|10.36
|N/A
|1.79
|26.86
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Blackstone Group Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 has The Blackstone Group Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0.00%
|22.9%
|5.2%
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for The Blackstone Group Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The Blackstone Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 2.58% and an $51.67 consensus target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|-2.56%
|3.01%
|20.4%
|44.78%
|37.24%
|60.95%
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|-0.34%
|0.56%
|-0.67%
|0.22%
|-3.78%
|7.99%
For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors The Blackstone Group Inc. beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
