Contrasting of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) compete against each other in the Money Center Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of Nova Scotia 53 0.00 N/A 5.11 10.44 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 109 3.39 N/A 9.79 11.85

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Bank of Nova Scotia and JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase & Co. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The Bank of Nova Scotia. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of Nova Scotia 0.00% 13.4% 0.8% JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0.00% 13.3% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

The Bank of Nova Scotia’s 1.18 beta indicates that its volatility is 18.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. JPMorgan Chase & Co. on the other hand, has 1.15 beta which makes it 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Bank of Nova Scotia and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of Nova Scotia 0 0 2 3.00 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 41.38% for The Bank of Nova Scotia with average target price of $76.5. Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s average target price is $126.67, while its potential upside is 12.73%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, The Bank of Nova Scotia is looking more favorable than JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.5% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares and 74% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.02% of The Bank of Nova Scotia’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of Nova Scotia -0.17% -0.78% -2.52% -5.79% -9.37% 7.04% JPMorgan Chase & Co. -0.71% 2.04% 0.73% 11.1% -0.63% 18.83%

For the past year The Bank of Nova Scotia has weaker performance than JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats The Bank of Nova Scotia.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment services, payment processing services, auto loans and leases, and student loans. The Corporate & Investment Bank segment provides investment banking products and services, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, and capital-raising in equity and debt markets, as well as loan origination and syndication; treasury services, such as cash management and liquidity solutions; and cash securities and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research services. It also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The Commercial Banking segment offers financial solutions, including lending, treasury, investment banking, and asset management to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and nonprofit entities, as well as financing to real estate investors and owners. The Asset & Wealth Management segment provides investment and wealth management services across various asset classes, such as equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds; multi-asset investment management services; retirement services; and brokerage and banking services comprising trusts, estates, loans, mortgages, and deposits. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.