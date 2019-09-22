Contrasting of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) and Its Competitors

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is a company in the Money Center Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Bank of Nova Scotia has 65.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 62.68% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.02% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.51% of all Money Center Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have The Bank of Nova Scotia and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of Nova Scotia 0.00% 13.40% 0.80% Industry Average 27.12% 11.92% 1.18%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting The Bank of Nova Scotia and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of Nova Scotia N/A 53 10.44 Industry Average 3.65B 13.45B 14.06

The Bank of Nova Scotia has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of Nova Scotia 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.50 1.82 2.49

With average target price of $76.5, The Bank of Nova Scotia has a potential upside of 35.98%. The peers have a potential upside of 44.27%. Based on the data delivered earlier, The Bank of Nova Scotia is looking more favorable than its peers, analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Bank of Nova Scotia and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of Nova Scotia -0.17% -0.78% -2.52% -5.79% -9.37% 7.04% Industry Average 1.72% 3.31% 5.06% 8.56% 16.38% 17.37%

For the past year The Bank of Nova Scotia’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

The Bank of Nova Scotia is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.18. Competitively, The Bank of Nova Scotia’s competitors’ beta is 1.07 which is 6.72% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The Bank of Nova Scotia does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors The Bank of Nova Scotia’s rivals beat The Bank of Nova Scotia.