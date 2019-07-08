Contrasting of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Since The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 49 2.65 N/A 3.77 12.35 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 21 8.00 N/A 1.71 12.86

Demonstrates The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and StoneCastle Financial Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. StoneCastle Financial Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 1.1% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and StoneCastle Financial Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s average target price is $48, while its potential upside is 7.79%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and StoneCastle Financial Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.7% and 24.74%. Insiders owned 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -3.2% -11.58% -11.29% -4.1% -18.83% -1.19% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.05% 0.59% 3.48% 9.96% 1.66% 13.94%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -1.19% weaker performance while StoneCastle Financial Corp. has 13.94% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats StoneCastle Financial Corp.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.