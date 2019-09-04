Contrasting of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 47 2.40 N/A 3.93 11.94 Janus Henderson Group plc 22 1.58 N/A 2.25 8.91

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Janus Henderson Group plc appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Janus Henderson Group plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 14.78% and an $47.67 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Janus Henderson Group plc’s consensus target price is $23.55, while its potential upside is 24.74%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Janus Henderson Group plc is looking more favorable than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares and 65.4% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 0.97% are Janus Henderson Group plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32% Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has stronger performance than Janus Henderson Group plc

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Janus Henderson Group plc.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.