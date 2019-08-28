Contrasting of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 47 2.43 N/A 3.93 11.94 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.60 N/A 1.75 5.72

In table 1 we can see The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hennessy Advisors Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Hennessy Advisors Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.06 shows that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s 14.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 16.41% upside potential and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Hennessy Advisors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.4% and 17.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 29% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation was more bearish than Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.