Contrasting of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|47
|2.78
|N/A
|3.93
|11.94
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|13.65
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
Demonstrates The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|0.00%
|10.8%
|1.2%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s consensus price target is $47.67, while its potential upside is 1.64%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 88.4% and 58.08% respectively. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|-0.38%
|5.51%
|-5.08%
|-10.68%
|-12.23%
|-0.32%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance while Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has 6.76% stronger performance.
Summary
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 6 of the 8 factors.
