Contrasting of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 47 2.78 N/A 3.93 11.94 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 13.65 N/A -0.31 0.00

Demonstrates The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s consensus price target is $47.67, while its potential upside is 1.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 88.4% and 58.08% respectively. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance while Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has 6.76% stronger performance.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 6 of the 8 factors.