Contrasting of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Both The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 48 2.72 N/A 3.93 11.94 Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.63 N/A 7.59 5.39

In table 1 we can see The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Athene Holding Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Athene Holding Ltd. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Athene Holding Ltd., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Athene Holding Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2% Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Athene Holding Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80 Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is $47.5, with potential upside of 3.69%. Meanwhile, Athene Holding Ltd.’s consensus target price is $53, while its potential upside is 33.13%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Athene Holding Ltd. seems more appealing than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares and 98.1% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares. About 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32% Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59%

For the past year The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance while Athene Holding Ltd. has 2.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.