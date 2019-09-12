Contrasting of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

We will be contrasting the differences between The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Foreign Regional Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited 35 3.14 N/A 3.50 8.97 First BanCorp. 11 3.80 N/A 1.01 10.64

Demonstrates The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited and First BanCorp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. First BanCorp. has lower revenue and earnings than The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than First BanCorp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited and First BanCorp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited 0.00% 21.5% 1.7% First BanCorp. 0.00% 10.2% 1.6%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited and First BanCorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited 0 2 1 2.33 First BanCorp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 23.57% for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited with consensus target price of $38.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.4% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited shares and 94.1% of First BanCorp. shares. Insiders held 19.01% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of First BanCorp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited -5.7% -7.56% -20.73% -12.55% -36.12% 0.26% First BanCorp. 1.03% -1.28% -4.01% 1.03% 31.06% 25.12%

For the past year The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than First BanCorp.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited beats First BanCorp.