Contrasting of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

We will be contrasting the differences between The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Foreign Regional Banks industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited
|35
|3.14
|N/A
|3.50
|8.97
|First BanCorp.
|11
|3.80
|N/A
|1.01
|10.64
Demonstrates The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited and First BanCorp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. First BanCorp. has lower revenue and earnings than The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than First BanCorp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited and First BanCorp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited
|0.00%
|21.5%
|1.7%
|First BanCorp.
|0.00%
|10.2%
|1.6%
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited and First BanCorp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited
|0
|2
|1
|2.33
|First BanCorp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 23.57% for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited with consensus target price of $38.33.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 76.4% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited shares and 94.1% of First BanCorp. shares. Insiders held 19.01% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of First BanCorp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited
|-5.7%
|-7.56%
|-20.73%
|-12.55%
|-36.12%
|0.26%
|First BanCorp.
|1.03%
|-1.28%
|-4.01%
|1.03%
|31.06%
|25.12%
For the past year The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than First BanCorp.
Summary
On 7 of the 10 factors The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited beats First BanCorp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.