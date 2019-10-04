Contrasting of The Allstate Corporation (ALL) and Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

We will be contrasting the differences between The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) and Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Allstate Corporation 105 1.05 327.63M 6.91 15.55 Radian Group Inc. 23 1.09 202.08M 3.04 7.50

Table 1 demonstrates The Allstate Corporation and Radian Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Radian Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Allstate Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. The Allstate Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Radian Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Allstate Corporation 310,991,931.66% 11.7% 2.1% Radian Group Inc. 878,226,857.89% 19.3% 10.5%

Risk & Volatility

The Allstate Corporation has a beta of 0.81 and its 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Radian Group Inc. has beta of 1.44 which is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for The Allstate Corporation and Radian Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Allstate Corporation 1 4 3 2.38 Radian Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The Allstate Corporation has a consensus target price of $108, and a 0.81% upside potential. On the other hand, Radian Group Inc.’s potential upside is 17.54% and its consensus target price is $27. Based on the results given earlier, Radian Group Inc. is looking more favorable than The Allstate Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.5% of The Allstate Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 97.3% of Radian Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are The Allstate Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Radian Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Allstate Corporation 5.21% 4.12% 9.59% 22.97% 13.54% 29.98% Radian Group Inc. -4.76% -3.27% -3.8% 20.13% 20.7% 39.36%

For the past year The Allstate Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Radian Group Inc.

Summary

Radian Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 14 factors The Allstate Corporation.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions. This segment sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet. The companyÂ’s Allstate Financial segment provides term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance; and workplace life, and voluntary accident and health insurance; deferred and immediate fixed annuities; and retirement and investment products, including mutual funds, fixed and variable annuities, disability insurance, and long-term care insurance. This segment markets its products through its agencies and financial specialists, and workplace enrolling independent agents. The company has a strategic relationship with CIT Bank, N.A. to provide revolving- and term-loan commitments to middle-market companies across various industries and business cycles. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance that protects mortgage lenders and third-party beneficiaries by mitigating default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made to home buyers, as well as facilitates the sale of these mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market. It provides primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Services segment offers outsourced services, information-based analytics, valuations, and specialized consulting and surveillance services for buyers and sellers of, and investors in, mortgage- and real estate-related loans and securities, and other consumer asset-backed securities. This segment provides loan review and due diligence, monitoring of mortgage servicer and loan performance, real estate valuation and component services, real estate owned asset management services, and outsourced mortgage services. It primarily serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, securitization trusts, investors, regulators, and other mortgage-related service providers. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.